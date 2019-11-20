|
Alice Romayne Keiser (Feister), age 66, died October 24, 2019, peacefully, at her home in Sarasota, Florida, after a long, progressive and disabling illness.
Born August 16, 1953, in Akron, Ohio, she grew up in nearby Northampton, then Silver Lake Village. She attended Villa Maria High School in Villa Maria, Pennsylvania. She had advanced degrees in teaching English (Ohio State University), and in early childhood development (University of Cincinnati). She spent her career as an educator, first as an English As a Second Language educator in New Orleans, Louisiana, and San Jose, Costa Rica, and later as a preschool teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She is remembered as one who loved to help others. She converted her first home into a shelter for battered women, and focused her teaching work in New Orleans on Vietnamese refugees.
Alice loved adventure and the outdoors. This included travels to Paris, France and Locarno, Switzerland, where she worked as an au pair. Once, she and a friend disguised as men so they could travel freely in Morocco. She also enjoyed fishing, and art projects. In 1999 she married William Howard "Bill" Keiser Jr., of Cincinnati. Health issues required Alice and Bill to settle into an early retirement lifestyle, which they both enjoyed alternating their time seasonally between Kentucky and Florida. She and Bill enjoyed many Caribbean cruises over the years, eventually settling permanently in Sarasota, Florida.
She was predeceased by her parents, John Fanning Feister and Alice Romayne Feister, and brother, Charles Feister (Akron, Ohio). She is survived by her husband, Bill Keiser (Sarasota, Fla.); her sisters, Teresa Miller (Roseville, Calif.), Catherine Feister (Silver Spring, Md.), Joannah Vaughan (Portland, Ore.), Adrienne Forbes (Truckee, Calif.); brothers, John (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Jesse Feister (Akron, Ohio), as well as niece, Jocelyn Moore and nephews, Sean, Chris and Scott Miller; Jack and Patrick Forbes; and Jesse, Scott and John Feister; Aunt Teresa Wilson and many cousins.
Visitation will be at Rose Hill Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 23, at 12:00 noon, followed by interment at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood to a local blood bank, or make a donation to Tidewell Hospice, Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019