Alice S. Gruber



August 2, 1922



January 23, 2019



Alice Moskovitz was born in Akron, Ohio to Blanche and Harry Moskovitz, long time owners/operators of Moskovitz's Restaurant in Akron. She died peacefully at her home in Salem, Oregon.



The Moskovitz home was a lively multi-generational, Hungarian-American home which instilled in Alice a strong sense of ethics and civic duty which remained with Alice throughout her life. She attended Akron schools and met her future husband, Matthew, while attending Buchtel High, graduating together in 1940. While she happily made Oregon home since 1951, she was always a Buckeye at heart, requesting she be buried with a buckeye beside her.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew and son, Robert and siblings, Sid Moskovitz, Frances Eckstein, and Ruth Cooper. She is survived by six children, 15 grands, 17 great-grands; and in-laws, David Cooper and Katie Gruber of Akron and Jacob Gruber of Santa Monica, Calif. and many nieces and nephews.