|
|
Alice Samartgedes (Papadopoulos)
Alice Samartgedes, nee Papadopoulos, of Munroe Falls, age 88, born June 29, 1930 in Canton, Ohio, passed away on June 26, 2019 in Elmhurst, Ill.
She is the beloved wife of Steve; loving mother of Paula (Rob) Malone of Akron and JoAnn (Brian) Stubbings of Hinsdale, Ill.; proud grandmother of Patrick and Christopher Malone and Maria and Peter (Kaicey) Stubbings; dear sister of Sylvia Papadopoulos, Argery (Phil) Giavasis, Evelyn (late John) Kotanides, Kay Smith and Tina (Jerry) Fortune.
Family and friends will meet Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10 a.m. at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester, Ill. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. A Forty Day Memorial will be held on August 4, 2019 (with liturgy beginning at 9 a.m.) at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019