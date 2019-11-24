Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Alice Taylor Obituary
Alice Faye Taylor, 81, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2019. She was a resident of Barberton for most of her life. Preceded in death by her longtime companion, Ronald Summers 8/1 2019); sister, Mildred Crater and daughter-in-law, Cindy Taylor. Faye is survived by her children, Denise Taylor (John), Duane Taylor and Deborah Nutter; grandchildren, Billy, Jason, Laura, Duane, Shawna and Kristy; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Childress; brothers, Ronald Benson, Virgil Taylor and Richard Benson; along with many friends. The family would like extend special thanks to Bill Price for all the care and love he gave to Faye. A private service will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
