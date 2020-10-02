Aline L. Yarborough, 93, passed away peacefully at home with her family on September 29, 2020. Aline was a long-time resident of Green, and more recently the Chapel Hill Retirement Community in Canal Fulton. Born in Evansville, Indiana, she was an Akron area resident since 1969. She was a member of Greensburg United Methodist Church, and a long-time volunteer with her husband Henry at Chapel Hill. Henry was a 32nd degree Mason and she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She had a passion for her family, including many relatives still living in the Evansville area. She enjoyed tending the beautiful gardens at her residence on the Portage Lakes and was an active volunteer at her Church and their community service organization, Green Good Neighbors. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Henry of 50 years. She is survived by son, Richard (Sue) Yarborough; daughters, Susan Yarborough, Carol Coder, and Kay (Sam) Batson; and her grandchildren Sarah, Matthew, Kyle and Megan. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2161 Greensburg Road, North Canton, Ohio 44720. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Aline's name to Green Good Neighbors, P.O. Box 155, Green, Ohio 44232 or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. Please keep the entire Yarborough family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com
