1/1
Aline L. Yarborough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aline L. Yarborough, 93, passed away peacefully at home with her family on September 29, 2020. Aline was a long-time resident of Green, and more recently the Chapel Hill Retirement Community in Canal Fulton. Born in Evansville, Indiana, she was an Akron area resident since 1969. She was a member of Greensburg United Methodist Church, and a long-time volunteer with her husband Henry at Chapel Hill. Henry was a 32nd degree Mason and she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She had a passion for her family, including many relatives still living in the Evansville area. She enjoyed tending the beautiful gardens at her residence on the Portage Lakes and was an active volunteer at her Church and their community service organization, Green Good Neighbors. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Henry of 50 years. She is survived by son, Richard (Sue) Yarborough; daughters, Susan Yarborough, Carol Coder, and Kay (Sam) Batson; and her grandchildren Sarah, Matthew, Kyle and Megan. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2161 Greensburg Road, North Canton, Ohio 44720. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Aline's name to Green Good Neighbors, P.O. Box 155, Green, Ohio 44232 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. Please keep the entire Yarborough family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Greensburg United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greensburg United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved