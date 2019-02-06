|
|
Allan D. Thomas
Allan David Thomas, 58, passed away on February 3rd., 2019 and joined his father, Arthur, wife, Diana and grandson, Jacob. Born on July 19th, 1960 he was best known as Big Al or Paw Paw. Big Al built a lifelong career as a drywall hanger. He loved to watch sports, play cards and spend time with his children.
A proud loving father he is survived by his children, Angel (Todd), Allan (Rachelle) and Clay (Sam); grandchildren, Joshua, James, Jeffrey, Owen, Logan and Jayde; mother, Ida (Paul); two sisters; two brothers, their spouses and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday, February 8th, 2019 at Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, (811 Grant St.). Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., with a service officiated by Major David Payne to follow at 6 p.m. Memorial donations and flowers may be sent directly to the funeral home. Rest easy Paw Paw.
Please visit Al's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2019