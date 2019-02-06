Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan D. Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan D. Thomas


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Allan D. Thomas Obituary
Allan D. Thomas

Allan David Thomas, 58, passed away on February 3rd., 2019 and joined his father, Arthur, wife, Diana and grandson, Jacob. Born on July 19th, 1960 he was best known as Big Al or Paw Paw. Big Al built a lifelong career as a drywall hanger. He loved to watch sports, play cards and spend time with his children.

A proud loving father he is survived by his children, Angel (Todd), Allan (Rachelle) and Clay (Sam); grandchildren, Joshua, James, Jeffrey, Owen, Logan and Jayde; mother, Ida (Paul); two sisters; two brothers, their spouses and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Friday, February 8th, 2019 at Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, (811 Grant St.). Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., with a service officiated by Major David Payne to follow at 6 p.m. Memorial donations and flowers may be sent directly to the funeral home. Rest easy Paw Paw.

Please visit Al's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
Download Now