Allan G. Williams, 74, went home to be with the Lord on February 19, 2019. He was born October 6, 1944 in Akron to Ivor and Margaret Williams. He graduated from Barberton High School in 1962. Al served in the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant from 1965 to 1968 at the DMZ in Korea and with the Army Corps of Engineers. He retired from Saint Gobain as a plant manager with 37 years of service. Al was a lifetime member of Goss Memorial Church where he served as a Deacon, Brigade Leader and Sunday School Teacher. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and bowling. Al was a big hearted, loving, and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, with a large extended family as well.



Al was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Linda; and niece, Carrie. He is survived by his wife of nearly 15 years, Kathleen "Kathy" (Cormany Bordash) Williams; daughter, Victoria (Barry) Lee; step-children, Joseph (Joy) Bordash and Christine Flynn; brother, David (Carol) Williams; sisters, Lynn (Charlie) Braswell and Elizabeth (John) Schwendler; granddaughter, Vivienne Lee; step-grandchildren, Cameryn and Chloe Lee, Chelsea Bordash (AJ), Joseph Bordash (Samantha), Stephanie Bordash, Lisa (Steve Liziewski) Flynn, and Matthew Flynn (Ashlee Stoddard); step-great-grandchildren, Audrie and Reece Flynn; brothers-in-law, Carl Ervin Cormany and Jim Craven; special nieces and nephews, Heather, Dan, Holly, Angie, Maggie, Chris, Eric, and Emily; many great-nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, February 23 from 9 to 10 a.m., with service beginning at 10 a.m., Pastors Kevin Burkholder and Bud Couts officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goss Memorial Church or Haven of Rest Ministries, in memory of Al. Funeral home map, directions, and the Williams Family condolence book are available at the funeral home website.



