Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Allan G. Williams Obituary
Allan G.

Williams

Allan G. Williams, 74, went home to be with the Lord on February 19, 2019.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, February 23 from 9 to 10 a.m., with service beginning at 10 a.m., Pastors Kevin Burkholder and Bud Couts officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goss Memorial Church or Haven of Rest Ministries, in memory of Al. Funeral home map, directions, and the Williams Family condolence book are available at the funeral home website.

330-644-0024

Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
