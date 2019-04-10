|
Allan J. Kuczynski
Allan J. Kuczynski, age 77, was the beloved husband of Joanne (nee Hornak) they were married for 55 years; loving father of Gregory (Kimberly), Douglas (Laura), Stephen (Laura), Ann Marie (Mark) Gallo, Christine (Ron) Boehnlein, Jennifer (Scott) Bowman; doting grandfather of Michael, Stephanie, Christopher, Katie, Brayton, Abigail, Emma, Jacob, Julia and Madelyn; adored great-grandfather of Connor, James, and Hunter; son of the late Walter and Anne; brother of Jerome (Louise); passed away on April 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
His biggest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Allan retired from the Cleveland Plain Dealer after 39 years. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church (5620 Hauserman Road, Parma, Ohio). Family and friends may call at Zabor Funeral Home (5680 Pearl Road, Parma, Ohio) Thursday evening, April 11, from 3 to 7.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019