|
|
Mrs. Alleavia "Boogie" Ivery (McTier)
Mrs. Alleavia "Boogie" Ivery (McTier) was born to the late Mr. Solomon McTier, Sr. and Mrs. Lula McTier on August 3, 1938 in Montgomery, Alabama.
Homegoing service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, 1 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery Chapel, 8592 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, Ohio 44087, where the family may receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of service. Interment, Crown Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1043 Morningview Ave., Akron, Ohio 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019