Mrs. Alleavia "Boogie" Ivery (McTier)
Mrs. Alleavia "Boogie" Ivery (McTier) was born to the late Mr. Solomon McTier, Sr. and Mrs. Lula McTier on August 3, 1938 in Montgomery, Alabama. After completing high school she moved to Detroit, Michigan. While in Detroit, Alleavia met and married the late Franklin Ivery, Sr. They then relocated to Akron, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, three brothers and one sister. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Blanche Ivery of Montgomery, Alabama and Beverly Rene Ivery; two sons, Jerome Ivery and Franklin Ivery, Jr.; one sister, Annie McTier of Detroit, Michigan; two brothers, Dandell McTier of Akron, Ohio and James McTier of Detroit, Michigan; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery Chapel, 8592 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, Ohio 44087, where the family may receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of service. Interment, Crown Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1043 Morningview Ave., Akron, Ohio 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 18, 2019