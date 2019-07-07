|
|
Allen E. Dickey Jr.
Allen E. Dickey Jr., 69, passed away from a long battle with dementia on June 30, 2019. He was born and raised in north Georgia, moving to Ohio as a young man. Allen was a traveling construction supervisor where he was known to many as "Fast Eddie."
He was preceded in death by his dad, Allen E. Dickey Sr.; mother, Gertrude (Lackey) Dickey; wife, Barbara A. (Galloway) Dickey; and sister, Christine Alma Dickey-Waters. Allen is survived by Stacey L. Hazelett, Allen Christopher (Dina) Dickey; grandkids, Arthur Allen Hazelett, Alisha Marie Sims, Christopher Timothy Dickey, Kayla Ann Dickey; great-grandkids, Jayce, Hailey, Landon; siblings, Jimmy Dickey, Juline Mixon, Joe Glenn Dickey, Carolyn Walters; and many other family and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, July 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Memorial service at 4 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019