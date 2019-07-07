Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Allen E. Dickey

Allen E. Dickey Obituary
Allen E. Dickey Jr.

Allen E. Dickey Jr., 69, passed away from a long battle with dementia on June 30, 2019. He was born and raised in north Georgia, moving to Ohio as a young man. Allen was a traveling construction supervisor where he was known to many as "Fast Eddie."

He was preceded in death by his dad, Allen E. Dickey Sr.; mother, Gertrude (Lackey) Dickey; wife, Barbara A. (Galloway) Dickey; and sister, Christine Alma Dickey-Waters. Allen is survived by Stacey L. Hazelett, Allen Christopher (Dina) Dickey; grandkids, Arthur Allen Hazelett, Alisha Marie Sims, Christopher Timothy Dickey, Kayla Ann Dickey; great-grandkids, Jayce, Hailey, Landon; siblings, Jimmy Dickey, Juline Mixon, Joe Glenn Dickey, Carolyn Walters; and many other family and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, July 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Memorial service at 4 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
