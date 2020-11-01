Allen Watson, 90, of Akron, passed away October 25, 2020. He was born August 11, 1930 in Simpson, West Virginia, the son of the late Ellis and Ida Watson. Allen retired after 44 years service with Babcock and Wilcox. He was a Civil Air Patrol Captain, Mission Pilot, and Flight Instructor. Allen will always be remembered as a devoted husband and wonderful father. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Watson. He is survived by his daughters Catherine (Brian) Rock of Akron, and Jeanne (Daniel) Cory of Englewood, Colorado; grandchildren Robert Cory and Anthony (Christiane) Cory; as well as longtime family friend Emily Fickle. Private family services. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.







