1/1
Allen Edgar Watson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Watson, 90, of Akron, passed away October 25, 2020. He was born August 11, 1930 in Simpson, West Virginia, the son of the late Ellis and Ida Watson. Allen retired after 44 years service with Babcock and Wilcox. He was a Civil Air Patrol Captain, Mission Pilot, and Flight Instructor. Allen will always be remembered as a devoted husband and wonderful father. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Watson. He is survived by his daughters Catherine (Brian) Rock of Akron, and Jeanne (Daniel) Cory of Englewood, Colorado; grandchildren Robert Cory and Anthony (Christiane) Cory; as well as longtime family friend Emily Fickle. Private family services. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved