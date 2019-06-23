|
Allen "Pete" G Klever
TALLMADGE -- Allen G. Klever, 84, passed away June 15, 2019. Born in Akron, he lived most of his life in Tallmadge. Pete retired after nearly 60 years in the trucking business in 2014 as President of Sales at J Rayl Transport. He was a graduate of Akron Central High School and a member of the Tallmadge Historical Society.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara. Pete is survived by his sons, Scott Klever of Mason, Ohio and Kyle Klever (Robert Thonen) of Akron; grandchildren, Scott and Abbey.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Ave., Cleveland, Oh 44115.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019