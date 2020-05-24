Allen Graphenreed, born on January 2, 1949 in Evergreen, Ala., passed away May 15, 2020. He attended public school and later became a hard working lifetime laborer. Allen also accepted our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ many years prior to his passing. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, doing crossword puzzles, as well as playing chess. Allen was preceded in death by his mother, Blives Sullivan; son, Allen Graphenreed; brothers, Will Graphenreed, James Graphenreed, Emmitt J. Moore; and sister, Gertrude Hunt. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Carolyn Graphenreed; son, Andre Graphenreed; grandchildren, Dezshanae Grayson, Ali Coker and Anthony Coker; siblings, Blives Louise (Bill) Clark, Shirley Graphenreed, Melvin Williams, Margaret King; a host of other relatives and friends; and two best friends, Levester Dukes and Joe Tone (cousin). No services scheduled.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store