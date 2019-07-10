Allen L. "Big Al" Kisamore



Allen L. "Big Al" Kisamore, age 88, passed away suddenly at home on July 8, 2019.



Born in Suffield on May 7, 1931, he lived in the Suffield and Randolph areas all of his life. Al was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having received a Purple Heart during the Korean War. He was a member of the Combat Engineers Division and was always proud to have been one of the "Chosen Few". He retired from Mack Truck, Inc. after 27 years of service as a mechanic. Al was a licensed nuisance trapper, also enjoyed farming and gardening and was an accomplished arborist. He worked very hard to support his family and worked many other extra jobs, too numerous to mention. Al was a member of the Tallmadge Alliance Church, Mogadore VFW Post 8487, Ohio Trappers Association and Fur Takers of America.



Al taught his children and grandchildren how to hunt and fish and always looked forward to his yearly trips to Canada. He was known for being a practical joker and had a great zest for fun. Al loved to laugh and never met a stranger. In his early years he raced stock cars at the Barberton Speedway where he met the love of his life, Donna Adorni, to whom he was married for more than 61 years. "Big Al" was loved and will be greatly missed as the patriarch of the Kisamore Clan.



Preceded in death by his wife, Donna; son, Gary; grandson-in-law, Danny Zinz; and brother, Owen, he is survived by sons, Kevin, Jeffrey (Valerie) and Rick (Susan); daughter, Deb (Lane) Willhite; daughter-in-law, Linda; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his Canadian hunting buddy, Dave Mette; and many other relatives and friends.



Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Friday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Tallmadge Alliance Church, 1155 East Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278, where Funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastors Zach Reeves and John Wilson officiating. Burial with military honors provided by Mogadore VFW Post 8487 will follow at Mount Peace Cemetery in Hartville. Memorials may be made to the Suffield Fire Department or Tallmadge Alliance Church.



