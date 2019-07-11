Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tallmadge Alliance Church
1155 East Avenue
Tallmadge, OH
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tallmadge Alliance Church
1155 East Avenue
Tallmadge, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Tallmadge Alliance Church
1155 East Avenue
Tallmadge, OH
Allen L. Kisamore


1931 - 2019
Allen L. Kisamore Obituary
Allen L. "Big Al" Kisamore

Allen L. "Big Al" Kisamore, age 88, passed away suddenly at home on July 8, 2019.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Tallmadge Alliance Church, 1155 East Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278, where funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastors Zach Reeves and John Wilson officiating. Burial with military honors provided by Mogadore VFW Post 8487 will follow at Mount Peace Cemetery in Hartville. Memorials may be made to the Suffield Fire Department or Tallmadge Alliance Church. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 11, 2019
