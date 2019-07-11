|
Allen L. "Big Al" Kisamore
Allen L. "Big Al" Kisamore, age 88, passed away suddenly at home on July 8, 2019.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Tallmadge Alliance Church, 1155 East Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278, where funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastors Zach Reeves and John Wilson officiating. Burial with military honors provided by Mogadore VFW Post 8487 will follow at Mount Peace Cemetery in Hartville. Memorials may be made to the Suffield Fire Department or Tallmadge Alliance Church. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 11, 2019