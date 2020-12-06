TOGETHER AGAIN Allen L. Lindeman Jr., 75, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. He served in the National Guard and retired from Ritzmans Muffler. Preceded in death by his wife, Joan and granddaughter, Jennifer. Allen is survived by his children: Paul Kirkbaumer, Cindy (Jim) McKeown and Lisa (John) Lopez; grandchildren: Lindsay (Matt), Amanda and Catherine, Ashley and Jimmy; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol (Randy) Shabasky and Cheryl Ball; brothers, Loman (Sue) Lindeman and Terry Lindeman; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to current circumstances a celebration of life will be held at a later date.