|
|
Allen M.
Sherwood
Allan M. Sherwood was born on September 15, 1943 and passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019.
He graduated from Glenwood High School, was a member of Union Local 94 and a proud veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. His greatest joy was riding Harleys with his beloved Bunny.
Allan is survived by his wife, Milana "Bunny" Sherwood; many nieces and nephews; and his treasured cat, Stinky.
Family and friends may visit 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home. 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333.
A military burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019