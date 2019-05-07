Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Sherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen M. Sherwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allen M. Sherwood Obituary
Allen M.

Sherwood

Allan M. Sherwood was born on September 15, 1943 and passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019.

He graduated from Glenwood High School, was a member of Union Local 94 and a proud veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. His greatest joy was riding Harleys with his beloved Bunny.

Allan is survived by his wife, Milana "Bunny" Sherwood; many nieces and nephews; and his treasured cat, Stinky.

Family and friends may visit 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home. 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333.

A military burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now