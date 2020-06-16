Allen R. Chase
1935 - 2020
THEN AND NOW Allen R. Chase, 84, of Barberton, passed away peacefully June 10, 2020. Allen was born on November 30, 1935 in Peninsula, son of the late Floyd and Nina Chase. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as a Carpenter, retiring after working with Robert Hunker's Peninsula Foundation. One of Allen's greatest career achievements was helping to refurbish Bronson Church in his childhood hometown. In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by siblings, Clinton Chase, June Kepner, and Marlene Welfley; wife, Dolores Chase; and grandson, Michael Ramljak.; he is survived by his children, Ann (Eric) Shaffer, Charles Chase, Julie (David) Scully, Steven Chase, and David Chase; sisters, Norma Rice, Joanne Byrd, Dorothy (Larry) Miller, Cindy Pollitt and Rita (Rick) Dalton; grandchildren, Brian Batley, Jennifer, Shannon and Casie Scully, great-grandson, Benjamin Brubacher; ex-wife and best friend, Gail Banks; and many extended family members and friends. Cremation has taken place. Guests will be received for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave a special message for the family or to view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
