Allen Richard Cook of Munroe Falls, Ohio died on April 27, 2020 at the age of 75. Allen was dearly loved and will be missed by his wife of 47 years, Kathie; his daughters, Jennifer (David) Carter of Hudson and Jessica Cook of Akron; his beloved grandchildren, Becca and Josh Carter; as well as his brothers, Frank (Marilyn) Cook, Albert (Laura) Cook, and John (Martina) Cook. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Sue Kalgreen; and brothers-in law, Andrew (Pelagia) Kalgreen, Peter (Diane) Kalgreen, Matthew (Judy) Kalgreen, and many nieces and nephews. Allen was born on April 5, 1945 in Akron, Ohio to Frank and Irene (Kippes) Cook and grew up in Copley, Ohio. Allen graduated from Case Institute of Technology with a degree in Electrical Engineering where he played basketball and was All League in football. He later continued his lifelong love of learning with a Master's in Science (Physics) and a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Akron. Allen began his career as an engineer at Honeywell in Minneapolis, MN designing aviation parts during the Vietnam War. Allen returned to Ohio and met the love of his life, Kathie. After their marriage on May 27, 1972, Allen began working at the family business, Akron Bearing Company, where he was Treasurer. Predicting technological trends, Allen taught himself about computer programming and became instrumental in moving the business into the digital age. Allen was an avid fly fisherman and traveled to Alaska many summers with his fishing buddy, best friend and brother, John. He loved tying his own flies for fishing and loved gardening. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol for over 20 years at Boston Mills where he was Patrol Director. Allen enjoyed conversing about politics, particularly with those of opposing viewpoints. He also loved to teach anyone willing to listen, especially about math. For his whole life Allen was hard working, always expanding his mind, and dedicated to his family. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Akron General Hospital for the excellent care given to Allen. They would also like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the tremendous outpouring of love and support they have received from extended family and friends. A private service will be held with a celebration of his life at a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the American Heart Association. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.