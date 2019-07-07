Home

Allen S. Anderson


1938 - 2019
Allen S. Anderson Obituary
Allen S.

Anderson

BARBERTON -- Allen S. Anderson, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 5th 2019.

Allen graduated from Texas A&M with Bachelor degrees in Civil Engineering and Business Administration. He also earned a Masters degree in Business Administration. He later graduated from the University of Arkansas with a PhD in Finance. Allen was a proud Army veteran having served in the Korean War and retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. During his service he graduated from Command and General Staff College and the National Defense University. Allen especially enjoyed his time as a Professor at The University of Manitoba and as an Associate Dean at Marshall University. He ended his teaching career at the University of Akron.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Arnett and Geraldine Anderson. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana; sister-in-law, Pat (Ron); and brothers, Arnett and John. He will be greatly missed by nieces, Claire and Suezanne; nephews, John and Robert, and many great nieces and a nephew.

Per Allen's wishes there will be no services held. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
