Allie Wims Sr. passed away on September 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Willie and Alease Wims; brothers, Lou David Wims and Willie Wims Jr.; and sisters, Sarah Lindsey, May Robinson and Alease Looney. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Lola Wims; children, Felicia (Otis) Wims, Allie (Yolanda) Wims Jr., Alisa (Edward) Terrell; sisters, Rosie (Charles) Porter and Sadie Glover; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320.