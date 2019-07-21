|
|
Allison Marie Dmohowski-Bertsch
Allison Marie Dmohowski-Bertsch, 54, died unexpectedly July 18, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard. She is survived by her Mom, Deedee Dmohowski; Dad, Harry Dmohowski; sisters, Dawne (Harry) Wittbrod, Katherine (David) Stapleton; her niece, Gabriella; nephews, Tristan and Ben; along with dear friend, Bill Dixon; beloved cat, Charlie Chew and countless friends and family.
Allison will be dearly missed. She was extremely smart, funny, kind and generous and loved by all of us who knew her.
A celebration of Allison will be held Aug. 10 at the Stapleton's, 2 to 5 p.m. Condolences may be sent to her Mom at 211 Portage Tr. Ext. W. Apt. 3, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.
"Allie, you will be forever loved and never forgotten. Mom, Dawne & Kat.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019