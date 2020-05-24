) THEN AND NOW Alma A. Meekins (nee Olp), 90, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. A resident of Norton for 58 years, she retired from Louisiana-Pacific. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Emma Olp; seven brothers and sisters and grandson, Jared Meekins. Alma is survived by her husband of 69 years, Ira; sons, Gary (Diane) Meekins and Danny Meekins; daughter, Tracy (Chris) Vence; grandchildren, Jason Meekins, Airyn Sanderson, Devyn, Brenna and Sydney Vence and great-granddaughter, Kelly Sanderson. Following Alma's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.