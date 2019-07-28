|
|
Alma Deloris Marko (Osburn)
Alma Deloris Marko, 85, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019. Alma was born on June 28, 1934 in Webster Springs, West Virginia, daughter of Otis and Ina Osburn. She retired from Alside after 17 years of service and prior to that, she worked for many years at Jewel Mart. Alma was a founding member of Northampton Bible Church and she enjoyed sewing and reading.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Marko and sister, Barbara Gahring.
Alma will be dearly missed by her children, David (Deborah) Marko and Michelle (Jeff) King; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Marko; grandchildren, Melissa, Corey (Sarah) and Dylan King, Madison (James) LaCroix; step-grandchildren, Viktoria Feist, Ashley (James) Robertson, Bradley (Eva) Barnes; great-grandchildren, Grace King, Eathan and Andrew Hykes; sisters, Wanda Spangler and Shirleen Ramsey; brothers, Gary (Kim) and Meredith (Carylon) Osburn, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 am at Northampton Bible Church, 333 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. She will be laid to rest at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Northampton Bible Church or the Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44308. To leave a special message for the family online or view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019