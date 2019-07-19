Alma L. Norman



Alma Norman, 100, went home to the Lord on July 16, 2019.



She was born December 18, 1918 in Akron to the late George and Helen Fristik.



In addition to her parents, Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Brent; daughters, Mildred Campbell and Helen Hilty; granddaughters, Cindy (Stan) Knox and Cathy Jarvis; brother, Jim Fristik; sisters, Dorothy Dretar, Helen Smith and Rosie Gillingham. She is survived by grandchildren, Cheryl (Mike) Kusmits, Glenn (Tracy) Clark; Brent Hilty, and Colleen (Ken Wheeler) Hilty; 13 great grandchildren; and 25 great-great-grandchildren; special friend, George Ujlaki; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 1 to 3 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Alma's name to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Grace Hospice, 3515 Massillon Road, Suite 270, Uniontown, OH 44685. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



SCHERMESSER



(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 19, 2019