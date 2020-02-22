Home

Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
(330) 650-4181
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
ALMA L. SNYDER


1925 - 2020
ALMA L. SNYDER Obituary
Alma L. Snyder Alma L. Snyder (nee Haught), age 94, of Stow, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late George D. "Bud" Snyder; loving mother of Michael (Kathleen) Haskins, James M. (Kathy) Snyder, Judy (Donald) Boros, Pam (Mike) Kotz, James L. (Jeri) Snyder, Susan N. (Ken) Arner and the late William (Emily, surviving) Haskins, Sr. and George D. (Sharleen, surviving) Snyder, Jr.; dear grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many and sister of Twilla (Harold) Lareva and the late Rosalie, Stanley, Bill (Donna, surviving), Gordon and Clyde. The family will receive friends 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 East Main Street (On The Square), Hudson, OH, (330) 650-4181. Services and interment at Hillcrest Cemetery to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 22, 2020
