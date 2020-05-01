) Almeda M. Dixon, 99, passed away April 28, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Kiefer, Oklahoma to Ezra and Rose (Schneider) Head, she resided in the Akron, Ohio area most of her adult life. Almeda greatly enjoyed ceramics, needlepoint, making pillows for the grandchildren, canning and spending time with her family. Along with her late husband she loved trips to Catawba Island. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Paul; son, Billy; daughter, Pat Flanders; brothers, Don Head, Bob Head, Jim Head. She will be sadly missed by children, Wayne (Victoria), Janet (John) West, Ron (Sandra); grandchildren, Jack, Michael, Christopher, Dawn, Kim, Lauren, Jason, Jonathan; 12 great -grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be having a private farewell gathering at Newcomer, Akron Chapel. Per her wishes, Almeda will be cremated with burial to follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Almeda's name to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 1, 2020.