Alois "Louie" Klemencic, 94, passed away November 30, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1925 in Yugoslavia to Franz and Rosalia Klemencic. Louie volunteered at St. Edwards before becoming a resident. He enjoyed singing, puzzles, bingo and lottery tickets. Louie was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Regina, brothers, Rudy, Frank and Edwin and sister, Ida. Louie is survived by daughter, Frieda (Roy) Seaton; son, Fred (Linda) Klemencic; grandchildren, Art (Cheryl) Figuero, Mike (Ashlee) Figuero, Jason Frick, Matthew Klemencic, Sarah (Wes) Newbrough ; great grandchildren, Michael, Luke (Savana), Tyler, Lexi, Alana, Gabbi, Tristan, Jackson, Noah and Saydee. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M. SATURDAY at The Village of St. Edwards Chapel, 3131 Smith Rd., Fairlawn, 44333. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY from 5-7 P.M. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Village of St. Edwards. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019