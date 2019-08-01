Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John C.M.E
1233 S. Hawkins Ave
Akron, OH
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John C.M.E
1233 S. Hawkins Ave
Akron, OH
Alonza Alexander


1924 - 2019
Alonza Alexander Obituary
Alonza

Alexander

Alonza Alexander, 95, passed away quietly on July 26, 2019.

He was born on April 8, 1924. Alonza was a longtime resident of Akron, Ohio and worked at Firestone (Bridgestone Firestone) for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by wife, Florence C. Alexander and daughter, Patricia. He is survived by daughters, Kay Dotson, Dianne (Ronald) Street and Carolyn Alexander; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Homegoing service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 A.M at St. John C.M.E., 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320, where family will recieve friends from 10 A.M. until time of service, Pastor Lorenzo Glenn Eulogizing. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 675 Wolf Ledges Pkwy P.O. Box 541, Akron, Ohio 44309. Special thanks to The Brookdale of Barberton and The Inn at Belden Village and Macedonia Baptist Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
