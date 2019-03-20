|
|
Aloysius "Al" McKillop
Aloysius "Al" McKillop, 76, died March 17, 2019.
Born in Northern Ireland, he had been an Akron resident since 1985. He retired from the maintenance department of Fairlawn Country Club with 24 years' service. Al was a proud Irishman who loved his family.
Preceded in death by his sons, Al and Paul; and twin brother, Francis; he is survived by his wife, Sheelagh; and daughter, Caroline (Rob) Zito; grandchildren, Jade and Erin; brother, Denis; and many cousins in Northern Ireland.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. SATURDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2019