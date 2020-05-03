Alta M. (Harper) Jenkins, 84, passed away on April 29, 2020. Alta was born in Davis, WVa. on July 29, 1935 to late John and Elizabeth (Mauzy) Harper. She was the youngest of 12 children. She graduated from Davis High School in Davis, WV. Alta retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in 1987 with 32 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and great aunt. She always believed that a mother is the heart of the home and is more precious than rubies. She is survived by son, Mark (Beth) Jenkins; sister, Mary Dysle; sisters-in-law, Fran Harper, Hazel Gump, Darlene Hughes and Mary Sorsen; many nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and great nephews. Alta is preceded in death by husband of 42 years, Henry David; brothers, Glenn Harper, William Harper, Saul P. Harper, Calvin Harper, John J. Harper and Burl Harper; sisters, Grace Shipman, Viola Lantz, Lillian Harper, and Martha Alice Swann. She was a former member of Fishcreek Church of the Nazarene (FKA), Akron First Church of the Nazarene, Cathedral of Tomorrow, AARP and Goodyear's Womens Blue and Gold Club. She also attended Lockwood UMC. A special thank you to Brookdale Barberton Staff, Brookdale Hospice, Theresa Protzman, Sandy Tanner, George Manley, Judy Jones, New Franklin Fire Dept., and many others for caring and helping my mother through the years. A private service will be held. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alta's name to New Franklin Fire Dept., 5605 Manchester Rd., New Franklin, OH 44319, or any charity of your choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.