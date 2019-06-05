Althea Jeanne Wright (Roper)



Althea Jeanne Wright (Roper), 69, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, May 6, 2019.



Jean was born on October 1, 1949 to Clinton and Claudette Roper in Akron, Ohio. She attended Akron Public Schools and graduate form Central High School. Jean retired due to illness, last working with the Akron Public School system. Even though she had retired from being employed, she continued to work for the Lord Ministering to her community by feeding them with baskets of food, and scripture. She would give anyone the shirt off her back if they needed it.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton Roper and Claudette Vaughn and grandmother, Luberta Ellis.



She will be greatly missed by her son, Craig A. Wright (Ninja); sisters, Diana Watson (Royzell), Denise Lewis (Mickey); brothers, Dale Roper (Crystal), Larry Roper (Dina), and Mark A. Roper. Jean will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews and other family members and her best friend, Shelia Hill.



Cremation has already taken place. A memorial in her honor will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1241 Grant Street, Akron, Ohio 44301. Condolences may be sent to 1086 Himelright Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44320. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary