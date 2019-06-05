Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Resources
More Obituaries for Althea Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Althea Jeanne Wright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Althea Jeanne Wright Obituary
Althea Jeanne Wright (Roper)

Althea Jeanne Wright (Roper), 69, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Jean was born on October 1, 1949 to Clinton and Claudette Roper in Akron, Ohio. She attended Akron Public Schools and graduate form Central High School. Jean retired due to illness, last working with the Akron Public School system. Even though she had retired from being employed, she continued to work for the Lord Ministering to her community by feeding them with baskets of food, and scripture. She would give anyone the shirt off her back if they needed it.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton Roper and Claudette Vaughn and grandmother, Luberta Ellis.

She will be greatly missed by her son, Craig A. Wright (Ninja); sisters, Diana Watson (Royzell), Denise Lewis (Mickey); brothers, Dale Roper (Crystal), Larry Roper (Dina), and Mark A. Roper. Jean will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews and other family members and her best friend, Shelia Hill.

Cremation has already taken place. A memorial in her honor will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1241 Grant Street, Akron, Ohio 44301. Condolences may be sent to 1086 Himelright Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now