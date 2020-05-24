Althea June Heil
Althea June Heil passed away May 23, 2020 after a wonderful 97 years of life! She will be welcomed into heaven by her loved husband, Paul; parents, Stephen and Cora Rumble; close brothers, Kenny and Paul; her cherished daughter, June Francy and son-in-law, Stephen Francy. She leaves her treasured family: son, Paul (Judy) Heil; and the joys of her life: grandchildren, Travis (Megan) Francy, Joshua (Christina) Francy, Stephanie (Matthew) Ventura, and Katrina Heil; great grandchildren: Cora Francy, Steven Francy, Lucy Francy, Owen Francy, Amelia Ventura and one more on the way soon! She also leaves many niece, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews on both the Rumble and Heil sides of the family who she enjoyed spending time with, and who will miss her immensely. Althea touched so many people due to her bright smile and cheerful happy go lucky disposition. She once plucked a rose from the Rose Bowl Stadium grounds in Pasenda, CA. and got caught in the act. A police officer said "Ma'am, if everyone would steal a rose, there would be no Rose Bowl!" She replied: "Lighten up Sonny!" That's her personality in a nutshell! The family would like to thank the staff at St. Edwards for the care and friendship that they have given to Althea. A Mass will be celebrated at St Hilary Church when public gatherings are permitted. If friends and family would like, please make donations to: The Village of St. Edward, St. Hilary Parish Foundation, Akron Children's Hospital or Stewarts Caring Place. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
