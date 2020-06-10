Althea June Heil passed away May 23, 2020 after a wonderful 97 years of life! A Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. SATURDAY at St. Hilary Church 2750 W. Market St. where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Please observe proper social distancing practices. If friends and family would like, please make donations to: The Village of St. Edward, St. Hilary Parish Foundation, Akron Children's Hospital or Stewarts Caring Place. To view the complete obituary, share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.