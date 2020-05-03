Alverda Jeanne Young (previously, Alverda Owens (nee Barker)), 78, went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020. She was born in Akron, on February 5, 1942, to the late Harold and Alverda Barker. Jeanne attended Kenmore High School until her senior year and graduated from North High School. She was a devoted mother, loved baking, sewing, quilting, embroidery and card making. Her family was the most important thing in her life and it showed in all she did. Jeanne worked as a sales auditor, bank teller, Summit County Deputy Sheriff and retired from her position as office manager after 23 1/2 years for Dr. Mark W. Perko, DDS. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church for 42 years where she loved singing in the choir. Jeanne was preceded in death by her first husband of 50 years, Elwyn B. Owens; son, Christopher Bryan Owens; mother, Alverda M. Adler; step-father, John E. Adler; father, Harold J. Barker; step-mother, Ruth Barker; brother, David L. Barker; sister-in-law, Selva Ball; brothers-in-law, Harold Bowers and Roy Midcap; step-grandson, Seth Young; and special niece, Demaris Bowers. She is survived by her husband, Gary Young; sons, Robert (Rene) Owens, John (Kim) Owens, Kenneth (Cherie) Owens, Keith (Tracey) Owens; step-son, Dwayne (Mandy) Young; step-daughter, Denise Kowell; brothers, Jack (Pat) Barker of Dayton, Ron (Nancy) Barker of Vermont, Gregg (Renee) Barker of Massillon; sisters, Beverly Midcap of Hartville, Diane (Carl) Cassell of Cuyahoga Falls; special sister-in-law, Solena Bowers of Ithaca, NY; 11 grandchildren, Sondi Lance, Robert (Tamara) Owens, Amanda Owens, Tiffany (Lee) Chevrez, Chad Owens, Serena Owens, Natasha (Ryan) Martinez, Alisha Kowell, Ambre Kowell, Faith Young, Sarah Young; 12 great-grandchildren, Makaila and Trace Lance, Audrey and Ethan Owens, Kylie and Kinley Brant, Preston and Emerson, Arabella, Paris, Journee and Indie; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside service for the family and a memorial service at a later time. In the meantime, you are invited to send cards and letters to Jeanne's family by way of the funeral home; make a donation to your local food bank in memory of Jeanne; or share videos, photos, memories, and other condolences with them here on her Tribute Page. (330) 825-3633 Bacher-Norton









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store