Alverda "Jeanne" Young
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alverda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alverda Jeanne Young (previously, Alverda Owens (nee Barker)), 78, went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020. She was born in Akron, on February 5, 1942, to the late Harold and Alverda Barker. Jeanne attended Kenmore High School until her senior year and graduated from North High School. She was a devoted mother, loved baking, sewing, quilting, embroidery and card making. Her family was the most important thing in her life and it showed in all she did. Jeanne worked as a sales auditor, bank teller, Summit County Deputy Sheriff and retired from her position as office manager after 23 1/2 years for Dr. Mark W. Perko, DDS. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church for 42 years where she loved singing in the choir. Jeanne was preceded in death by her first husband of 50 years, Elwyn B. Owens; son, Christopher Bryan Owens; mother, Alverda M. Adler; step-father, John E. Adler; father, Harold J. Barker; step-mother, Ruth Barker; brother, David L. Barker; sister-in-law, Selva Ball; brothers-in-law, Harold Bowers and Roy Midcap; step-grandson, Seth Young; and special niece, Demaris Bowers. She is survived by her husband, Gary Young; sons, Robert (Rene) Owens, John (Kim) Owens, Kenneth (Cherie) Owens, Keith (Tracey) Owens; step-son, Dwayne (Mandy) Young; step-daughter, Denise Kowell; brothers, Jack (Pat) Barker of Dayton, Ron (Nancy) Barker of Vermont, Gregg (Renee) Barker of Massillon; sisters, Beverly Midcap of Hartville, Diane (Carl) Cassell of Cuyahoga Falls; special sister-in-law, Solena Bowers of Ithaca, NY; 11 grandchildren, Sondi Lance, Robert (Tamara) Owens, Amanda Owens, Tiffany (Lee) Chevrez, Chad Owens, Serena Owens, Natasha (Ryan) Martinez, Alisha Kowell, Ambre Kowell, Faith Young, Sarah Young; 12 great-grandchildren, Makaila and Trace Lance, Audrey and Ethan Owens, Kylie and Kinley Brant, Preston and Emerson, Arabella, Paris, Journee and Indie; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside service for the family and a memorial service at a later time. In the meantime, you are invited to send cards and letters to Jeanne's family by way of the funeral home; make a donation to your local food bank in memory of Jeanne; or share videos, photos, memories, and other condolences with them here on her Tribute Page. (330) 825-3633 Bacher-Norton




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved