BARBERTON -- Alverta Smith, 95, passed away peacefully at her residence on February 29, 2020. Alverta was born in Lancaster, PA and had been a Barberton resident most of her life. She retired from Ideal Drapery after 30 years and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Alverta was an avid quilter and loved gardening. Preceded in death by her husband, Henry; parents, Levi and Minnie Swigart; She is survived by her daughters, Myrna Westfall, Peggy Finley and Gail (Vince) Lauter; son, Timothy Smith; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sister Arlene Palmer. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW., Barberton. Interment at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling Hours Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Summit County Humane Society. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2020