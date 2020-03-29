Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Boehlke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin A. Boehlke


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin A. Boehlke Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Alvin A. Boehlke, 84, passed away March 25, 2020. He was born in Mequon, WI to the late John H. and Erna Boehlke. He served as the as the minister of Redeemer Lutheran Church for 13 years before serving as the chaplain of Stow Glenn. Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; siblings, Raymond, Lillian Otting, John, Margaret Groth; he is survived by his sons, John (Marti), Michael (Tina) and Andrew (Jennifer); grandchildren, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew, Danielle, Paige and Alyssa; siblings, Leona Lund, Carolyn Abbiehl, Fred (Arlene), and Neal (Diane). Private interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at later date. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church 2141 5th St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 or Camp Pioneer 9324 Lake Shore Rd. Angola, NY 14006. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now