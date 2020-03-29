|
TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Alvin A. Boehlke, 84, passed away March 25, 2020. He was born in Mequon, WI to the late John H. and Erna Boehlke. He served as the as the minister of Redeemer Lutheran Church for 13 years before serving as the chaplain of Stow Glenn. Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; siblings, Raymond, Lillian Otting, John, Margaret Groth; he is survived by his sons, John (Marti), Michael (Tina) and Andrew (Jennifer); grandchildren, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew, Danielle, Paige and Alyssa; siblings, Leona Lund, Carolyn Abbiehl, Fred (Arlene), and Neal (Diane). Private interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at later date. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church 2141 5th St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 or Camp Pioneer 9324 Lake Shore Rd. Angola, NY 14006. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020