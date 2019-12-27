|
Alvin Kenneth Shaffer, 84, of Akron, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was born on December 9, 1935 to the late Bernard and Florence (nee Rinehart) Shaffer. Ken worked as a car painter for Wallace Lincoln Mercury in Barberton. He was a member of the Kenmore Senior Center where he served as President for several years and enjoyed performing community service for the City of Akron. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bernadine Bishop, he is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Kathy (Steve) Williams, Kristy Shaffer-May and granddaughter, Jordan. Friends may call from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Minister Ed Graves officiating. Private burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the "Kenmore Senior Club" at the Kenmore Senior Center, 880 Kenmore Blvd., Akon, Ohio 44314. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shaffer family. Messages and memories of Alvin can be shared at: schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 27, 2019