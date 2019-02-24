|
|
Alvis "Al" R Salmons
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Alvis "Al" R. Salmons, 76, passed away February 22, 2019. Born in Williamson, W. Va., he was a Cuyahoga Falls resident since 1970, and had been employed with General Motors, retiring after 37 years of service.
Al attended Cuyahoga Falls Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.
Preceded in death by his son, Brian Salmons and sister, Lyda Hall, he is survived by daughters, Tammy Dickson and Leslie (Brad) Whitaker; grandchildren, Megan, Matthew, Luke and Emily; sisters, Cordie Arnett, Hazel Skidmore, Gladys Salmons, Daisy Gierke, Eleanor (Dave) Hart, Linda (Bill) Ratliff, Trish Arnett and brother, Zat Salmons.
Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m. Pastors Chris Patton and Brad Whitaker will conduct service Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Cuyahoga Falls Church of the Nazarene, 330 E. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls 44223, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Entombment Northlawn Memorial Gardens. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019