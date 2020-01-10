Home

Alyce Bloom Dunn Obituary
Alyce Bloom Dunn was born July 18, 1930 and left us on January 3, 2020. One of seven children, she leaves behind, a sister, Viola B. Mecke of Santa Barbara, California and brother, William L Bloom of Solvang, California and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was an accomplished person, specializing in the arts of living. Her final residence was Gainesville, Florida where she was closer to family that she loved, after living in Minnesota, South Carolina, California and Arizona. She deeply loved her family of nieces and nephews and their children. We thank God for her memories of a life wonderfully lived. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CALL WILLIAMS-THOMAS, DOWNTOWN, (352) 376-7556.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
