Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cox-McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Ave.
Barberton, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Cox-McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Ave.
Barberton, OH
Amanda Nicole Austin Obituary
NORTON -- God took one of his most beautiful creations home when Amanda Nicole Austin left this world on December 22, 2019. Amanda was born October 2, 1994 in Akron, OH. Amanda enjoyed singing, music festivals, and spending time with her family and friends. She had an infectious laugh and a sense of humor second to none. She was preceded in death by her father, Scott Austin; her brother, Andrew Beck; and her grandfather, William Ramoso. She is survived by her parents, Angela (Michael) Beck; brother, Andrew (Morgan Knight) Austin; sisters, Tina and Ashley Beck; boyfriend, Joseph "Joey" Herman; nephews, Gage Austin, Kaiden Bowman, and Kameron Burnett; grandmothers, Olga Ramoso and May Austin; Uncle, Anthony Ramoso; Aunt, Andrea (Marc) Williams; Uncle, Russell (Susan) Austin; numerous cousins and other family members and too many friends to mention. Memorial service will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00 p.m. until the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Amanda's name to Diamonds in the Ruff at One of A Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W Market St, Akron, OH 44313.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
