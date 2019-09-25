|
Amanda R. Messenger CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Amanda R. Messenger, 21, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 21, 2019, after a two year battle with cancer. Born in Cuyahoga Falls on October 9, 1997 to Paul and the late Lisa Messenger, Amanda was a lifetime Falls resident and attended Cuyahoga Falls High School. In addition to her mother, Amanda was preceded in death by her grandfather, Paul Eugene Messenger. She is survived by her loving father, Paul (Rosemary) Messenger; brother, Paul D.; and sister, Hillary Messenger; nieces, Addison Tehoke and Kendall Messenger. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls, where a funeral will take place on Friday at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Gardens in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Amanda's memory to the by visiting . (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019