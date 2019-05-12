Amber G. Boyd (Gibson)



Amber G. Boyd, age 93, of Atwater, passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019.



She was born December 25, 1925, in Sandy Level, Virginia, to parents H.D. Gibson and Augusta (Hammock) Gibson. Amber was a devoted homemaker and member of the Atwater United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Atwater Lions Club and a dispatcher for the Atwater Fire Department.



Survivors include her children, Amber Milam, W. Richard (Delores) Boyd, John (Donna) Boyd, Gary (Joan) Boyd, Dan (Okmi) Boyd; as well as her brother, Gilmore Gibson; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



Amber was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell R. Boyd; her parents; her grandson, Drew Boyd; her sister, Myrtle Crews, her brothers, Jack, Morris, and Percy Gibson.



Amber's wishes for cremation are being honored and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Atwater United Methodist Church. Her final resting place will be with her husband at Atwater Cemetery.



Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Atwater United Methodist Church or the Atwater Fire Department.



(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019