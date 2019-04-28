|
|
Amber Lori Carter (Henderson)
Amber Lori Carter (Henderson), 56, passed away April 23, 2019. She was born in Akron on June 21, 1962. Amber endured over 31 years of illness, however, she will always be remembered for her sense of humor. She was a loving person with a vibrant spirit. She was preceded in death by her father, Garvin Carter Sr. Amber leaves behind her daughters, Ashley Henderson and Autumn Carter; her mother, Hattie R. Carter - Green; siblings, Andrea (Kevin) Edwards of Norton, Ohio, Annice Robinson of Columbus, Ohio, Garvin (Theresa) Carter II of Copley, Ohio, and Adrian Carter of Gilbert, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; six nieces; one nephew; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: 598 Treeside Drive, Apt. B, Akron, Ohio 44313. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019