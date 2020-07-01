Jackson Ambrosia Boone Jackson, age 96, was born and raised in North Akron. She was called home to her heavenly father on Friday, June 19, 2020 (Juneteenth). Surrounded by her loving daughter and family in Columbus, Ohio. She was born March 4, 1924 to the late Dennis Sr. and Leola Boone in Akron, Ohio. The 3rd of 10 children, Ambrosia was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church. She was a loving mom at a young age as she helped take care of and raise her younger siblings so that her Father and Mother could work to provide for the family. This prepared her to be a great mother, a loving grandmother and a loving and nurturing great grandmother!!! In 1953 Ambrosia started working at the Goodwill industry, where she was a Seamstress and a Textile worker she retired in 1988 with 35 years of service. In 1958 she moved into Elizabeth Park homes where she resided there until 1994. Ambrosia enjoyed catching the Metro bus or scat early on Saturday mornings to go Shopping, at Arlington Plaza and Chapel Hill Mall that was her weekly ritual. She also enjoyed puzzles, various card games, listening to music, watching Soap Operas and talking on the phone. She was preceded in death by her late husband, John Jackson of 13 years; sisters, Mary (Charles) Simmons, Eunice (Willie) Knight Sr., and Isabell Boone; brothers, Rufus Boone, Herbert (Ferroline) Boone, Dennis Boone Jr. and Walter Boone. She leaves to cherish and celebrate her life; loving daughter, Carol Boone; brothers, James Aleem and Ralph (Doris) Boone; grandsons, Richard Boone and David Cohen Jr.; granddaughters, Remonda and Darlicia Boone; great grandchildren, Patreea Boone and Sapreea Boone English, Brittany Averitt, Naomi Boone Blake, LaShara Boone Easter, Richard Jr. and Tanee' Boone, Dominic Scott, Rishee' Boone, Demetrius Dixon Jr., Daelyn McGinnis, DarQuan and Darkya Dixon, Jahleel Aleem Hafeez-Bey, Khaleel Kareem Hafeez-Bey, Ethan Boone Walker; a host of great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at a time. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at http://www.sommervillefuneralservice.com
. Interment at Mount Peace Cemetery. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 517 Bacon Ave., Akron OH 44320. 330-836-2725