Amelia E. Jump "Billie" Amelia E. Jump "Billie", 90, of Akron, passed away on August 4, 2019. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 22, 1928 to the late Thomas and Mary Baumer. Billie devoted herself to raising her family. She was an excellent seamstress and made all her children's clothing. She was also a wonderful cook and took pride in hosting breakfast for her family every Christmas morning. For many years she enjoyed camping trips with her husband and friends and playing Bingo. In addition to her parents, Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Jump; daughter, Diane Turnbloom; thirteen brothers and sisters; and two great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her children, Tom (Barbara) Jump, Marilyn (Karl) Wortman, and Laura (Robert) Howald; eleven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff at Heather Knoll Nursing Home for all the care given to Billie. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5-7 followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service with Rev. John McIntyre officiating at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 6, 2019