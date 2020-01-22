|
Amelia H. Miller, 92, was called home to be with the Lord on January 19, 2020. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, she was a resident of Akron for 73 years. Millie moved here after she met and married Bob Miller in May 1947. She became a full-time wife and mother. Mom kept the books for Dad's gas station and pumped gas in a time when women didn't do that. Millie was a good and faithful servant at Hope United Methodist Church where she served as Assistant Treasurer, Fellowship Chairman, and was active in Bible study and cooking for church dinners. She was active in volunteer services at Barberton Citizens Hospital, Barberton Red Cross and Visiting Nurses. Millie enjoyed being a part of the Rolling Acres Mall Walkers for over 10 years. Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Miller; son, Mark Miller; and granddaughter, Madison Kurtz. Left behind to cherish the memories are her son, Mike (Sonia) Miller; daughter, Demi (Don) Wiper; grandchildren, Lisa (Lester) Kurtz, Beth Thurston, Andy (Jenny) Wolf, Ryan (Kristen) Miller, Scott (Amanda) Miller, Markus Paridon; and 18 great-grandchildren. We extend a special thanks to all who cared for Mom at Heather Knoll and Ridgewood Hospice Center. Join us in celebrating Mom's life by wearing colorful clothing. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and at Hope United Methodist Church, 2650 Cory Ave., Akron, on Friday, January 24th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Don Davies officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church. Private interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with Amelia's family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020