Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Hope United Methodist Church
2650 Cory Ave.
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Hope United Methodist Church
2650 Cory Ave.
Akron, OH
Amelia H. "Millie" Miller

Amelia H. "Millie" Miller Obituary
Amelia H. Miller, 92, was called home to be with the Lord on January 19, 2020. Join us in celebrating Mom's life by wearing colorful clothing. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and at Hope United Methodist Church, 2650 Cory Ave., Akron, on Friday, January 24th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Don Davies officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Private interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with Amelia's family at the funeral home website. Bacher - Portage Lakes 330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020
